The Dirt: Vancouver-based restaurant company bringing Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen to North Spokane

A Vancouver, Washington-based quick-service restaurant company is bringing Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen to North Spokane.

Spokane-based Bernardo|Wills Architects filed a predevelopment application with the city last week on behalf of Ambrosia QSR for a 2,500-square-foot Popeyes restaurant with a drive-thru and 42 parking spaces at 9252 N. Newport Highway, near Chick-fil-A.

Ian Poole, Ambrosia QSR chief development officer, confirmed the company is planning to open two Popeyes restaurants in north Spokane and on the West Plains.

The two restaurants are slated to open in mid- to late 2023, Poole said.

The Spokesman-Review previously reported in April that Ambrosia QSR filed a predevelopment application with the city for a Popeyes restaurant at 9558 W. U.S. Highway 2.

Poole said that Ambrosia QSR is also looking to open a Popeyes restaurant in the Pointe at Post Falls mixed-use development near the Idaho and Washington border.

The closest Popeyes to Spokane is at 767 N. Neufeld Lane in Post Falls.

Ambrosia QSR is a franchisee of more than 150 Burger King and Popeyes restaurants in Oregon and Washington. It operates 15 Popeyes restaurants in the Pacific Northwest.

The estimated project cost for the North Spokane Popeyes is $955,000, according to the application.

Entrepreneur Al Copeland founded Popeyes in New Orleans in 1972. The restaurant chain, which has become popular for its flavorful spicy chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and fried shrimp, has since grown to more than 3,600 restaurants worldwide.

Ambrosia QSR is the most recent operator proposing plans for a Popeyes in Spokane.

In 2016, Concord, California-based Norcal Cajun Foods II Inc. submitted a permit application with the city to build a Popeyes restaurant at 6710 N. Division St.

The permit application expired in 2018 and Maverik subsequently built a gas station on the site.

Boutique weighs Liberty Lake

A women’s boutique that describes itself as having “a classic style with a bit of edge” is considering an expansion to Liberty Lake.

Spokane Valley-based Silvey Construction filed a building permit application with the city on behalf of Reece Boutique for a new 1,540-square-foot retail store at 21951 E. Country Vista Drive.

The permit valuation is $60,000, according to the application.

Reece Boutique has a location at 12519 N. Division St. in north Spokane.

Dental office set summer opening

Greenstone Corp.’s River District will be gaining a new dental practice.

Spokane Valley-based Miller Metge submitted a building permit application for renovations to an existing building at 21808 E. Indiana Ave. to make way for River District Modern Dentistry.

The 3,650-square-foot dental office is slated to open in the summer, according to River District Modern Dentistry’s website.

The project contractor is Seattle-based James Co.

The permit valuation is $98,542, according to the application.

A to Z Rentals building new shop

A to Z Rentals and Sales is planning a retail shop in Airway Heights, according to an environmental review filed with the Washington state Department of Ecology.

The environmental review indicates A to Z Rentals is building a 4,800-square-foot retail space with parking and storage at 11109 W. U.S. Highway 2.

Spokane-based Fusion Architecture is designing the project.

Construction is slated to be complete in spring 2023, according to the environmental review.

A to Z Rentals has seven locations in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. The company specializes in construction, lawn and garden equipment, and party rentals and supplies.