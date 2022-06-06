100 years ago in Spokane: Navy rear admiral tells Spokane they’ll be at center of future air travel
Mon., June 6, 2022
Rear Admiral W.F. Fullam told a Spokane audience that it was only a question of time “when great air liners will be piloted through Spokane to the Coast.”
“Spokane is on the direct line of the northern air route mapped out by the government, and transcontinental air service is bound to include this city,” the admiral told the Spokane Chamber of Commerce.
The admiral was touring the U.S. as a representative of the National Aeronautical Association of America. The admiral said that aviation would improve mail service and make it easier to fight forest fires. More than that, it was vital to the nation’s defense.
The Spokane Daily Chronicle’s editorial page urged Spokane to take his words to heart. The editors believed that Spokane was a “natural center for the highways of the air,” and Spokane should grasp the opportunity to become an aviation hub.
From the justice beat: Private detective J.L. Cook pleaded not guilty to charges of witness tampering in connection with the Maurice P. Codd murder trial.
Cook was accused of helping Beatrice Sant “escape from Spokane,” in order to prevent her from testifying before a grand jury.
That brought to four the number of people arrested for perjury or witness tampering in connection with Codd’s controversial acquittal.
