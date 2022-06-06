Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez power Mariners past Astros despite Robbie Ray’s continued struggles

By Scott Hanson Seattle Times

HOUSTON — The Mariners came to Houston with three straight series victories.

But two of the three teams they did that against were Baltimore and Texas — both with losing records. The other series win came in Seattle against Houston.

So could the Mariners continue their roll in a ballpark they struggle in, against the runaway leader in the AL West and once again a title contender?

The answer, at least for a night, was yes. Even on a night when Robbie Ray, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, again had problems.

Cal Raleigh hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs, Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run blast and the bullpen was superb, leading the Mariners to a 7-4 win over the Astros in Houston on Monday night.

The game had a wild final inning, with three ejections and the benches clearing after the Mariners’ Ty France was hit by a pitch. But it was the work done much earlier that allowed Seattle to win.

The Mariners did not have history on their side. They had won just four of their past 30 games at Minute Maid park, including getting swept in a three-game series last month.

Seattle ended its drought against Cristian Javier in the first inning. Rodriguez hit a two-out single to center and J.P. Crawford drove him home with a double to left field.

It took Houston just three pitches to erase its deficit in the bottom of the inning. Jose Altuve destroyed a Ray fastball that was in the center of the strike zone, sending it well over the seats in left field for his 175th career homer.

The Mariners quickly responded. Adam Frazier led off the second inning with a walk. Dylan Moore, getting a rare start vs. a right-handed pitcher, was hit by a pitch with one out.

That brought up Raleigh, hitting .152. No matter. The Mariners catcher hit a line drive into the seats in right field for his sixth homer of the season, giving the Mariners a 4-1 lead.

But Ray, last year’s Cy Young Award winner with Toronto who signed a five-year $115 million contract with Seattle in the offseason, once again couldn’t hold a lead.

Homers by Kyle Tucker and Chas McCormick scored a pair, and Altuve knocked in an unearned run after a throwing error by Crawford at shortstop to tie the score at 4.

Raleigh came through again in the fourth inning. Adam Frazier led off the inning with a double, ending an 0-for-20 streak, but it looked like he might be stranded at second after Javier got the next two hitters out.

Enter Raleigh, who singled through the middle to score Frazier. After a Jesse Winker single, Javier’s night was done, having allowed five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.

So, for the third time, Ray was given a lead to work with. On the first two occasions, the leads lasted one out. And that would have been the fate again had it not been for a great defensive play.

Altuve ripped a one-out single to right field, and Michael Brantley followed with a double that bounced off the wall in right field. Moore fielded the ball, made a nice throw to second baseman Frazier, who then threw a one-hopper to Raleigh.

Ray then worked a scoreless fifth inning, leaving with a one-run lead.

It was good enough for him and the Mariners to win, thanks to stellar work from the bullpen.

Penn Murfeee pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Ryan Borucki made his Mariners debut, getting Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez to ground out to end the seventh.

Sergio Romo worked out of trouble in the eighth, striking out the side.

The Mariners got some insurance when Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run homer in the ninth, right after France was hit by a pitch by Hector Neris that led to both teams coming out onto the field. There was a lot of jawing, but not much more than that.

Mariners manager Scott Servais was ejected, apparently for complaining that Neris was not thrown out for throwing at France. After Rodriguez’s homer, Neris threw behind Eugenio Suarez. Neris, who had been warned, was ejected this time, along with Astros manager Dusty Baker.

After the dramatics, Diego Castillo closed it out with little drama in the bottom of the ninth, putting the Mariners one victory from another series win.