Ferris High School’s Anna Armstrong hopes to change the world, one fungus experiment at a time

By Natalie Rieth For The Spokesman-Review

Determined to transform the current state of plastic consumption in our environment, Ferris High School senior Anna Armstrong made change – and earned some accolades along the way.

In May, she placed fourth in the Environmental Engineering category at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.

Before that, Armstrong had twice competed in the Eastern Washington Regional Science and Engineering Fair and the Washington State Science and Engineering State Fair with her project, influenced by her research on plastic degradation and mycology, the study of fungi.

In its initial stage, Armstrong determined the fungus Aspergillus oryzae has the capability to increase the decomposition rate of plant starch plastic products. She continued her project this year by engineering her own biodegradable plastic, which included Aspergillus oryzae in her formula.

“Anna definitely thinks outside the box, which I think has made her really successful with (her) research projects,” said Darcy Hastings, Armstrong’s biomedical innovations teacher. “She thinks very creatively.”

The process has involved creating and testing over 50 different formulas.

“I’ve been able to make a few plastics that have perfectly replicated what a petroleum plastic would look like, with the same malleability, texture and integrity,” Armstrong said. “Essentially, the same marketability as that plastic, without the issue of disposal.”

It was a time-intensive process that proved worthwhile.

Armstrong has earned a first-place title at both the 2021 and 2022 Washington State Science and Engineering State Fair competitions for her project, and two consecutive invitations to the International Science and Engineering Fair.

Beyond her accomplishments in science, Armstrong has been a member of Ferris High School’s debate team since she was a freshman. This year, Armstrong was a quarterfinalist at the state competition and, in a separate honor, was named the state’s best speaker at the same tournament, held in April by National Speech and Debate Association.

“I feel like my debate career has been so helpful in making me understand what the world really needs from me, and how I can make feasible change as a high schooler,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong is also the captain of Thesperados, a comedy improv group at Ferris High School, which she has been a member of since her junior year. And, in her free time, Armstrong said she enjoys working to perfect her calligraphy skills.

This fall, Armstrong will attend Western Washington University to study biology.

“As much as I’ve loved the Ferris experience, it is nice to kind of go beyond that and see what real-world experiences I can have that make a difference and provide change in the world,” Armstrong said.

She said she is most excited for the research opportunities that WWU will offer, and the opportunity to have guidance in an authentic lab setting. Bilingual in French, Armstrong said she also hopes to study abroad.

“My advice to Anna is to continue doing what she’s doing. She will be successful at whatever she puts her mind to,” Hastings said. “I want her to surround herself with people who care about similar things that she does and about the environment and social justice – all the things that she cares about.”

Beyond WWU, Armstrong dreams of earning a master’s degree, and eventually, a doctorate in mycology.

“The biggest goal that I have has always been to see if I can make a significant change in the world,” Armstrong said.