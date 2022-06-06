Johnson to Face No-Confidence Vote

Stephen Castle The New York Times

British lawmakers dealt Prime Minister Boris Johnson a potentially lethal blow to his leadership when they triggered a no-confidence vote being held Monday that could force him from power a little more than two years after his landslide election victory.

The move, announced by Graham Brady, who heads a committee of lawmakers from Johnson’s governing Conservative Party, followed several months of crisis and comes amid claims that Johnson misled Parliament about lockdown-breaking parties held during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Conservative Party officials were expected to announce at 9 p.m. British time (4 p.m. Eastern) whether Johnson has retained leadership of the party, and therefore his job as Britain’s prime minister.

Johnson this year became the first serving prime minister to be fined by police for breaking the law, by attending a gathering to celebrate his birthday. And last month a report by a senior civil servant, Sue Gray, painted a lurid picture of lawbreaking parties in Downing Street where staff members drank heavily, damaged property and on one occasion fought with each other.

Facing fierce economic headwinds including rising inflation, Johnson’s personal popularity has plummeted and there was some booing when he arrived at a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee last week.

Brady, in a statement, said that more than 15% of Conservative members of Parliament had sought a vote of confidence, surpassing the threshold necessary to force a ballot. He said the vote would take place Monday evening.

Johnson must now win a simple majority in a vote of Conservative lawmakers to remain their leader. That still means that he has a good chance of survival as his opponents need to muster around 180 votes to topple him, and there is no consensus on who would replace him.

The vote will be secret, allowing even those who profess loyalty publicly to quietly withdraw their support if they wish. If he fails, there will be a contest to replace him as party leader and prime minister.

Despite calls for his resignation and a collapse in his opinion poll ratings, Johnson had fought hard to stem internal criticism of his behavior and to prevent the confidence vote taking place. For some weeks, his conduct of the war in Ukraine appeared to have won him a reprieve.

Despite those efforts, Brady confirmed that the threshold of 54 letters from Conservative lawmakers that was needed to secure a no-confidence vote had been passed.

Adding to the prime minister’s difficulties, John Penrose, a lawmaker with responsibility for anti-corruption issues, quit Monday, saying that he had concluded that Johnson had broken the code under which government ministers operate and should therefore resign.

“I hope you will now stand aside so we can look to the future and choose your successor,” Penrose wrote in a letter he released publicly.

The last time a similar no-confidence vote took place was in 2018. Theresa May, then the prime minister, survived the contest but was still forced to resign several months later.

Writing on Twitter, the foreign secretary, Liz Truss — who is seen as a potential successor to Johnson — expressed her support for him.

But one former minister, Jesse Norman, laid out a case against Johnson in a letter published Monday, saying that, among other things, the prime minister had “presided over a culture of casual lawbreaking at 10 Downing St. in relation to COVID.”