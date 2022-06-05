Kate Bush is enjoying her ‘Stranger Things’ moment: ‘It’s all really exciting!’

By Christi Carras Los Angeles Times

Kate Bush loves “Stranger Things” almost as much as “Stranger Things” fans love Kate Bush.

The English singer-songwriter, whose music features prominently in Season 4 of the hit Netflix series, responded enthusiastically Sunday to the recent wave of support from listeners – old and new.

The 63-year-old musician’s statement comes about a week after the fourth chapter of “Stranger Things” premiered and her 1985 track “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” began climbing the music charts.

Without giving too much away, the eerie tune plays a key role throughout the season as Max Mayfield’s (Sadie Sink) favorite song.

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of ‘Stranger Things’ has recently been released on Netflix,” Bush wrote in a message posted on her website.

“It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!”

As of Saturday, “Running Up That Hill” was No. 1 on Spotify’s Top 50 and No. 3 on Apple Music – competing with singles from modern hitmakers such as Bad Bunny and Harry Styles.

The throwback jam makes its “Stranger Things” debut in the Season 4 premiere before serving as a major plot device in the fourth episode, which centers on Max, a member of the show’s teen ensemble.

The second half of the fourth season of “Stranger Things,” a sci-fi series set in the 1980s, will be available to stream July 1 on Netflix. Other retro cuts on the Season 4 soundtrack include the Beach Boys’ rendition of “California Dreamin’” (originally performed by the Mamas & the Papas), “Psycho Killer” by the Talking Heads and “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” by Dead or Alive.

“It’s all really exciting!” Bush continued in her statement. “Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July.”