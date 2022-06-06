Letters for Monday, June 6th 2022

Regulation irony

Does no one else see the irony?

On page News 8 of this paper on May 25 there was an article on an FBI report released on May 22 regarding “active shooters” in 2021. “103 people killed and 149 wounded in 61 incidents, a total that did not include the shooter.”

This, of course, did not include the 10 killed in Buffalo, New York, and the 21 killed in Uvalde, Texas, over an 11-day period.

The result: more thoughts and prayers and ultimately the “unthinkable, again.”

On page News 10 on the same date was an article regarding a federal class action suit accusing three auto manufactures and a parts manufacturer of “knowingly” selling vehicles containing airbag inflators that are “at risk” of exploding with two deaths and four injuries being linked to such explosions.

The result: dollars and retribution.

Don’t firearm manufacturers, firearm stores, gun lobbyists and legislators at both the national and state level “knowingly” allow the unregulated (often unenforced regulations) selling and use of guns that are “at risk” of causing the death of hundreds? Of course they do, but profits and political financial backing take precedence over life.

The dollars and the votes seem to be more important.

Tom Nelson

Colbert

Enact tougher gun laws

It is high time we enacted gun laws similar to those in force in Australia and New Zealand. Don’t know what they are? Look ’em up – we might actually learn something useful, for a change.

Dick Warwick

Oakesdale, Wash.