Valley Christian High School: Evan Craiun’s high school life has been a family affair, and he wouldn’t want it any other way

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Attending Valley Christian School is a family affair for Evan Scott Craciun. His grandmother was a teacher there and his mother and three of her sisters were students. Now, his mother is a teacher at the school and Craciun is the oldest of four siblings attending .

That long history has made his relationship with teachers go beyond the academic, Craciun said. “A lot of the teachers have known my family for years,” he said. “It’s interesting for sure. I enjoy having my mom working there.”

One younger brother is a freshman. “It’s been really nice seeing him in the halls,” Craciun said.

Craciun said he knows that he needs to be a good example for his younger siblings. “It is a great opportunity for me to grow,” he said. “It does come with some responsibility but I really do enjoy it.”

Craciun has been attending Valley Christian since the fourth grade, which is when his mother started working there. He said he likes attending a small school where teachers have good relationships with students. “I love that it’s a Christian school and I have the opportunity to grow my faith on a daily basis and I’m encouraged to do that,” he said.

Kelly Chadduck, a high school Bible teacher, said that Craciun has excelled academically at the school and has been named the senior class valedictorian. He was also a member of the Valley Christian School 1A State Championship Knowledge Bowl team in the 2021-22 season.

“He is also a National Merit Scholar nominee, qualifying in the top 50,000 students nationwide as well as a Spokane Scholar nominee for math,” Chadduck said.

Craciun has been involved in Associated Student Body leadership since his freshman year, when he was the treasurer. For the past three years he’s been the spiritual life representative. His responsibilities there include helping plan chapel services at the school and organizing small group discussions.

Craciun has run cross country throughout high school and has played basketball since the eighth grade. He’s also participated in track for the past two years. He said he’s not the fastest or more athletic runner, but he enjoys running because it’s a way for him to relax mentally while being physically active.

“I really do enjoy running,” he said. “I’ve grown a lot as a person through running.”

He has also enjoyed his time on the school’s Knowledge Bowl team. “I got to be captain these last few years,” he said. “I think it’s a great way to work with others. No one has all the answers, obviously. Different people have different strengths.”

This fall he plans to attend the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago with the goal of earning a degree in youth ministry. He’s been a longtime member of his church’s youth group and said he believes it was a formative experience for him.

“I’ve seen how it has impacted my life,” he said. “I think it’s important that people get a good solid spiritual foundation in those years.”