100 years ago today in Spokane: Salmon fishing was still good on the San Poil

By Jim Kershner For The Spokesman-Review

The salmon harvest was excellent on the San Poil River.

An Indian fishing camp had been established near a dam, about a mile north of Keller. The Indians had erected platforms and runways out over the water to enable them to fish in the middle of the river.

“They do most of their fishing at night, because experience has taught them that is when the fish run thickest,” said a correspondent.

This had been an important fishing spot for millennia, but its days were numbered. Grand Coulee Dam would put an end to the salmon runs two decades later.

From the bird beat: A young mother credited a canary – actually, the canary’s cage – with saving the life of her baby.

Mrs. C.E. Snell lost control of her auto on Riverside Avenue, and plowed into a crowded sidewalk and injured several children. One little girl, Mary Hadley, 6, was walking next to her mother, who was carrying a canary in a cage. The car struck the cage, killed the canary, and injured Mary. Mary carried the bird to the emergency hospital, “thoughtless of her own pain,” but it was too late to revive the bird.

While Mary and others were being treated for bruises, a woman carrying a canary in a brand new cage walked in and asked police to give the bird “to the little girl whose canary was killed.”

“Due to her canary, my little girl was saved,” said the woman. “She was within an inch of the car when it stopped, and the only thing that kept it from running into her was the canary cage. The crushing of the cage stopped the machine just before it struck my baby.”

Mary Hadley left the hospital shortly afterward, carrying the new canary.