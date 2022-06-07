All-State Feeder: Mt. Spokane’s Carson Coffield leads big school all-stars over small school stars 5-4

Mt. Spokane’s Carson Coffield scored in the bottom of the ninth inning and the “National” team beat the “American” team 5-4 in a scheduled 10-inning game in the 2022 All-State Baseball Feeder Game at Al K. Jackson Field at Shadle Park HS on Tuesday.

Coffield doubled in the frame and scored from third on a grounder by University’s Brandon Faire.

The “National” team is comprised of senior all-stars from the Greater Spokane League 4A/3A league, while the “American” team is made up of all-league players from the GSL 2A ranks, Northeast 1A League and B schools from throughout the region.

Coffield was named MVP for the big schools and West Valley’s Caleb Gray was picked as MVP from the smaller schools. Coffield was the GSL 4A/3A co-MVP for the season while Gray was the 2A MVP.

“It’s really fun getting getting together with guys from around the league and some of my teammates,” Coffield said.

Coffield really appreciated being able to play in an all-star format, as well as one last chance to play in his school uniform.

Still, spots in the all-state game were on the line.

“While you’re playing ball, you’re always trying to win. So I mean, you balance fun and you balance competitiveness.”

This year there are 15 feeders games for the all-state baseball weekend in Yakima June 24-25. Each feeder game selects 10 players to participate at the All-State Game. Players selected on the top 10 lists must be able to participate in the All-State Game to be selected.