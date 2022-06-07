Culinary Calendar for June 8-15 – Fisherman’s Wharf, gluten-free cooking, tamales and Tuscan summer

Caribbean Cuisine (sold out) – Learn to make mango slaw, jerk chicken, rice and beans and fried plantains. Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $75. (509) 822-7087.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Food Truck Friday – Downtown Spokane is shutting down Wall Street every Friday for Food Truck Fridays. Friday, 11 a.m. 211 N. Wall St. Free.

Cooking Class: Fisherman’s Wharf – Chef Bob leads the class in making San Francisco classics including a shrimp and avocado Caesar, traditional cioppino, grilled sourdough crostini and cherries jubilee flambé. Price includes two glasses of wine. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $65. (208) 457-8950.

Summer’s Bounty (sold out) – Learn to make a watermelon-basil feta salad, linguini with arugula pesto, Greek chicken and vegetable skewers and a strawberry gazpacho for dessert. Saturday, 5 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $80. (509) 822-7087.

Gluten-Free Cooking – Chef Lesa leads the class in making a rice noodle salad with shredded chicken and vegetables, buttered pasta and apple pie bars with whipped cream. Sunday, 1 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $60. (208) 277-4116.

Tamales – Chef Colomba leads the class in making three corn tamales stuffed with roasted poblano, potato and chard and butternut squash masa with roasted pork in red chili salsa. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $60. (208) 277-4116.

Tuscan Summer – Learn to make a traditional antipasto plate, farro with tomato soup and tiramisu from scratch. June 15, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.