DK Metcalf skipping Seahawks’ mandatory minicamp this week as wait for extension continues

Throughout the offseason as speculation continued on his future with the Seahawks, receiver DK Metcalf said all the right things, stating as recently as a month ago that “we’re in a good place. I’m in a good place.”

But actions may be speaking more loudly than words.

With a new contract still not complete, Metcalf will skip Seattle’s mandatory minicamp this week, a source confirmed to the Seattle Times. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network first reported that Metcalf will skip minicamp. Metcalf was not on the field Tuesday when Seattle held its first of three minicamp practices this week, which are considered mandatory.

A source further told the Times that Metcalf is not being given an excused absence, which means he could be fined up to $93,000 if he skips all of the minicamp – he can be fined in increasing amounts for each day he does not attend. Teams can waive the fines if they choose.

Seattle will also hold practices Wednesday and Thursday.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll did not talk to the media following Tuesday’s practice so there was no official word from the team on Metcalf’s absence.

Even if he had been present, Metcalf was not expected to be on the field as he continues to recover from offseason foot surgery; Rapoport reported Metcalf is in Los Angeles continuing his rehab work.

Interestingly, Metcalf had been in Seattle for at least some of the team’s voluntary offseason program, which began April 18, with the team publishing photos of him in the building. And Carroll spoke in April about what a positive statement he thought Metcalf was making by showing up for some of the voluntary portion of the offseason program.

“I know he’s really excited about being back,” Carroll said in April.

“He’s still rehabbing from surgery, but he’s involved with everything we’re doing. He’s really tuned in. I’m really happy to see the way he’s returned to us – there’s a lot of stuff in the future coming up and all of that. He seems to be very focused on what’s going on right now and being in position to help other guys as we get started. So he’s shown a really good mentality about the return.”

Metcalf had not been visible during three OTA (Organized Team Activity) workouts open to the media over the last two weeks.

Rapoport’s report didn’t seem to give any wiggle room that Metcalf is sitting out for any reason other than his unsettled contract situation, writing Metcalf “is not present for mandatory minicamp, as contract talks have not yet resulted in a new deal.”

Appearing on the “Club Shay Shay Podcast” with former NFL player Shannon Sharpe in late April, Metcalf expressed confidence a new deal would get signed soon.

“I will say we are going to get something done,” Metcalf said. “I think I’m going to be in Seattle for the next coming years, yes sir.”

The 24-year-old Metcalf is entering the final season of his four-year rookie deal, due to make $3.986 million this year with a cap hit of $4.3 million after qualifying for a Proven Performance Escalator.

Metcalf is likely angling for an extension similar to the one the Eagles recently gave A.J. Brown – four years at up to $100 million with $39.9 million guaranteed at signing and $57.2 million guaranteed overall.

Metcalf played with Brown at Ole Miss and the two share an agent, Tory Dandy of CAA Sports.

Dandy also represents 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel who has requested a trade, and like Metcalf and Brown, is also in line for an extension entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Carroll said following the NFL draft that the team hoped to get a deal done with Metcalf in the offseason.

“We’ve been (on) a great wavelength to move forward and hopefully it will all work out,” Carroll said.

That Metcalf wouldn’t be on the field anyway during minicamp may mean the team isn’t too worried about him staying away right now.

Seattle has often waited to get extensions done in the summer, closer to training camp or early in camp, such as safety Jamal Adams a year ago – he signed in mid-August – or Bobby Wagner in 2019, when he signed a few days into camp.

Asked by Sharpe if he would consider holding out of training camp if a deal was not done, Metcalf said, “I don’t see that happening.”

Metcalf, though, could follow the stance of both Adams and Wagner of showing up for camp but not taking part in on-field drills until a contract is signed.

For now, the wait for a new deal continues.