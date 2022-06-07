Fox News Doesn’t Plan to Carry Jan. 6 Hearings Live

By John Koblin The New York Times

On Thursday, at 8 p.m. Eastern time, NBC is going into special report mode for the first hearing led by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. CBS will air a special called “Capitol Assault Hearings.” On ABC, for a two-hour block, its usual prime-time lineup will be turned over to “Attack on the Capitol: The Investigation – An ABC News Special.” MSNBC and CNN will have wall-to-wall coverage all night.

There will be a significant outlier, however: Fox News, the highest rated cable news network, said Monday that it will stick with its regular programming during the hearings, with Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham proceeding as they ordinarily would.

The network said in a statement Monday that their prime-time hosts “will cover the hearings as news warrants.”

The anchors have held a dim view of the committee. Carlson called the committee “grotesque” on his program on Monday night, and Hannity has called the group of five Democrats and two Republicans “fake” on his 9 p.m. show.

Fox News will be covering the hearings live – with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum anchoring – but on Fox Business, a lower rated cable network. Fox News Media said in a statement that local Fox affiliates around the country would be able to pick up the Fox Business feed, which will also run on the Fox website as well as its stand-alone app, Fox Nation.

The network said Baier and MacCallum would appear on the Fox News cable network but it would not be in prime time. They will appear at 11 p.m., preempting an episode of the network’s late night show, “Gutfeld!,” for a two-hour special.