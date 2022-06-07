In doldrums of virtual COVID-19 learning, Rogers grad and class president kept her camera on and pushed forward

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Clarissa Karben took her first art class as a sixth-grader in Hawaii.

“I didn’t really like it, but the teacher said I was good at it, so I joined an after-school art group,” she recalled.

Then she and her family moved to Washington, and she didn’t take another art class until her senior year at Rogers High School.

That’s not to say she wasn’t creating.

“I did color pencil sketches of celebrities, and then I tried watercolor and acrylics,” Karben said. “I started drawing people around me and still life.”

But her schedule was often too full for time to paint.

“I’m taking five AP classes in my senior year – math is my favorite right now.”

Teacher Karrie Docterman-King is amazed by how Karben handles all the responsibilities on her plate.

“I’m not sure if everything comes easy to Clarissa,” she said. “She just works really hard.”

Karben is senior class president and is known for her quiet, steady leadership skills.

“Clarissa has been in my leadership class for four years,” Docterman-King said. “She’s always quick to volunteer in any school activity that comes her way.”

And a lot of activities come her way. Fundraisers, movie nights, game nights and other events have kept her hopping.

“I like problem-solving for school issues and working with others,” she said.

She also played volleyball for three years, and last year added tennis.

“Volleyball eases stress,” Karben said. “I started tennis because a friend asked me to try one game. I loved it! It’s a break from academics.”

In addition to sports and school, the busy teen helps care for her 2-year-old nephew after school.

“Clarissa often runs on little sleep, but always has a smile on her face,” Docterman-King said.

That smile meant a lot to her during the COVID-19 shutdown.

“Being virtual was hard on students and teachers,” she said. “Many students didn’t turn on their cameras, but Clarissa always did – even if she had her nephew on her lap. It made me happy to see her face. It was huge for me as a teacher.”

For Karben, the pandemic gave her time to rest and recharge. Although she missed her friends, she said, “I enjoyed all the time I had during COVID.”

When in-person classes resumed, she finally returned to art through her AP 2D art class and was thrilled when her work was shown at Dry Fly Distilling. Even more exciting – two of her pieces sold.

“I sold a watercolor painting of three whales swimming underwater, and a blue ballpoint ink drawing of a kid blowing dandelions,” she said.

Karben will attend Washington State University this fall and has found a way to pair her affinity for math and art.

“I’m going to major in architecture and minor in fine arts,” she said.

The teen summed up her high school experience.

“I had a sense of wanting to succeed,” Karben said. “Rogers is a good place. I’ve enjoyed the community and the diversity.”

Docterman-King believes Karben will excel at WSU.

“She’s been my go-to kid when it comes to creativity,” she said. “She can visualize what needs to be done. Not a lot of kids can think outside the box, but Clarissa can. She’s got integrity, perseverance and grit.”