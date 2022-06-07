Man arrested after police respond to shots-fired call in northwest Spokane

Jamar Wren, 20, was arrested Tuesday morning after police responded to a report of gunshots at Northwest Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue, Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said.

A call came in around 10:15 a.m. that shots were fired on the North 2000 block of Jefferson Avenue after a man was arguing with a woman. Police were reportedly on scene about three minutes later, and Wren was compliant when police reached him via speaker at 2011 N. Jefferson Ave. Police arrested him on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm. The shooting appeared to have arisen from domestic argument, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Two nearby schools, Spokane Public Montessori School and Trinity Catholic School, were placed on lockdown, but were open again by about 11 a.m., Humphreys said.

Wren has a history of illegal firearm possession. According to court documents, he pleaded guilty in two 2020 cases that included unlawful possession of a firearm, one of which included burglary and assault. He was also charged with robbery in another case that year.

Some neighbors were upset by what they described as an uptick in crime in the area lately. Duane Delaney, 19, was arrested on May 17 in connection with a gang-related drive-by-shooting near the North 2000 block of Jefferson Avenue, where Wren was arrested.

Jamie Absalonson, a nearby resident, said the neighborhood has been deteriorating rapidly since the COVID-19 pandemic started. She acknowledged the problems with mental health and addiction in the community, and says that the neighbors tend to look out for each other, but the increasingly frequent sound of gunshots has left her frustrated.

As police diverted traffic around the area, Absalonson held a cardboard sign to drivers expressing outrage over youth gun violence.

“It’s just about safety,” she said. “I would never carry a gun to be protected, but there needs to be more laws to prevent kids from getting a gun.”

Quinn Welsch can be reached at (509) 459-5469 or by email at quinnw@spokesman.com.