Pig Out in the Park is back Labor Day weekend after two-year COVID-19 hiatus
UPDATED: Tue., June 7, 2022
The 41st annual Pig Out in the Park will return this summer to Riverfront Park after COVID-19 canceled the six-day food and music event the past two years.
The GESA Credit Union-sponsored event runs Aug. 31 through Sept. 5, which is Labor Day weekend, according to a Pig Out in the Park news release. The event will include 50 food booths featuring over 225 menu items as well as a public market with a variety of goods .
Free concerts will be performed on the U.S. Pavilion concert stage on four of the nights. A complete list of vendors and entertainment acts will be released on the event’s website, www.pigoutinthepark.com, in the coming weeks.
Admission to the event, organized by Burke Marketing and the Six Bridges Arts Association, is free.
Since 1979, Pig Out in the Park has raised close to $195,000 for local and regional food banks and hunger-prevention organizations and campaigns, the release said.
