Silver Mountains bike park opened Saturday
Tue., June 7, 2022
Silver Mountain’s bike park opened Saturday, one week after the North Idaho ski resort offered late-season skiing.
All lower mountain trails are open, according to the resort. The trails in the Chair 3 Zone remain closed as the resort waits for snow to melt. Only full top-to-bottom gondola laps are available.
There are no beginner trails open as they are still covered in snow. The resort recommended beginners wait until Chair 3 is running.
