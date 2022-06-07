The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Silver Mountains bike park opened Saturday

Silver Mountain’s bike park opened Saturday, one week after the North Idaho ski resort offered late-season skiing.

All lower mountain trails are open, according to the resort. The trails in the Chair 3 Zone remain closed as  the resort waits for snow to melt. Only full top-to-bottom gondola laps are available.

There are no beginner trails open as they are still covered in snow. The resort recommended beginners wait until Chair 3 is running.

