Zona Blanca’s Dorilocos are in ‘A League of their Own,’ says Rosie O’Donnell

Rosie O’Donnell, who played the gritty character in the baseball flick “A League of Their Own” a generation ago, recently posted a TikTok video about how much she loved Zona Blanca’s Dorilocos during a stop in town last month.

O’Donnell raved about the street snack, which is popular in Mexico City. Who wouldn’t enjoy the quirky treat comprised of ceviche, cucumber, chile, cilantro, a salt-fermented plum sauce, Japanese fried peanuts and gummy bears?

“It’s an interesting street snack in Mexico City that you can often find sold outside of venues,” Zona Blanca’s owner-chef Chad White said. “It’s served inside of a Dorito’s bag. It’s salty, spicy and sour, and somehow it works. It’s delicious.”

The actress/comedian actually posted twice about her meal. The first, viewed 71,000 times, featured photos of her dish. In response to a question from a follower – “Wait, what?” – O’Donnell made a video, sharing that her Dorilocos included shrimp, hot sauce, gummy bears and peanuts, proclaiming it “freaking delicious.” That video has been viewed more than 144,000 times.

It tastes even better to White after receiving a social media thumbs-up from a celebrity with 1.9 million TikTok followers.

“It’s always exciting when celebrities come in,” White said. “We appreciate Rosie’s (post). We’ve been fortunate enough to have celebrities come in, such as Casey Affleck. It’s an honor when they come in, but we don’t try to give them too much attention. We try to just let them enjoy themselves. Nobody likes to be bothered when they’re eating.”

Since White was part of season 13 of “Top Chef,” he knows what it’s like to be interrupted during a meal.

“People will come up and say, ‘Hey, I saw you on TV’,” White said. “You just don’t want that when you’re eating. We try to give celebrities their space when they come in.”

The word is that folks kept some respectful distance from O’Donnell, who apparently enjoyed her experience so much that she was compelled to tell the world.

“We love that Rosie enjoyed our Dorilocos,” White said. “It’s a fun part of our menu.”