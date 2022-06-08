Arts Wrap: Idaho Repertory Theatre’s ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ and local artist Aaron Smith’s Garland mural

Local artist Aaron Smith's mural, at the corner of Garland Avenue and Lincoln Street, features a white stag on the side of the Clock House building. (Courtesy of David Sand)

Idaho Repertory Theatre’s “Every Brilliant Thing”

The Idaho Repertory Theatre, the University of Idaho’s professional summer theatre in residence, is returning to the stage with their production of Duncan McMillan and Jonny Donahoe’s “Every Brilliant Thing.” Starring UI theatre professor Craig A. Miller, this one-man show follows a young boy’s attempts to lift his mother’s spirits.

“Every Brilliant Thing” opens June 17-26 at the Forge Theatre, 404 Sweet Ave. in Moscow, Idaho. Tickets are $5 to $25. For more information, visit uidaho.edu/class/theatre.

Local artist completes Garland mural

Local artist Aaron Smith’s latest work can now be seen at the corner of Garland Avenue and Lincoln Street, on the exterior wall lining the Clock House and the Garland Drinkery.

Inspired by Gilbert Williams’ “Moon Temple,” Smith secured permission to recreate his own version of the piece titled “Haven of the Great Northwest.”

Building from Williams’ original design, Smith added representations of foliage from around the Garland District, along with an image of a white stag. In honor of the Clock House’s opening time, the temple clock reads 9 a.m.

Smith previous work, an untitled mural depicting a kayaker, can be seen on the Avenue West building.

For more information, visit artistaaronsmith.com.