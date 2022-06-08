Congratulations to the class of 2022!

The members of the class are ready to soar … and fight fires and save the world.

Their high school years were defined by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as many personal challenges and triumphs. They are immigrants and farmers. They have lost loved ones, honed their musical and artistic skills and found ways to thrive through learning difficulties.

They have persevered.

This spring the masks came off, for the most part. Schools, families and friends are once again gathering en masse to celebrate these teens’ accomplishments.

Their stories are an inspiration.

Hats off to the class of 2022!