Gonzaga’s James Mwaura finishes as 10k All-American for second consecutive year

From staff reports

Gonzaga distance runner James Mwaura placed 15th overall in the men’s 10,000-meter run at the NCAA Division I outdoor track and field championships on Wednesday in Eugene.

Mwaura collected his second All-American honor with the finish.

Washington State’s Jacob Englar placed 17th in the men’s pole vault with an effort of 17 feet, 41/2 inches in the final.

WSU’s Colton Johnsen qualified for Friday’s final heat in the men’s 3,000 steeplechase. His semifinal time of 8:31.64 was seventh fastest.

Idaho’s Lorenz Herrmann narrowly missed a spot in the men’s 800 finals. His semifinal time of 1:47.49 resulted in a 10th-place finish. The top nine sprinters reached the final.