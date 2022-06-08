Spokane police recommend murder charge in 2012 death of Kala Williams

Spokane police have asked prosecutors to charge Robert G. Davis, 52, with murder for the 2012 killing of Kala Williams.

Williams’ remains were discovered in plastic bags and in a sleeping bag in May 2012. Her body had been cut in two. But her cause of death had been listed as “undetermined” by former Spokane County Medical Examiner Dr. John Howard.

Current Spokane County Medical Examiner Dr. Veena Singh reclassified the manner of Williams’ death to homicide last month.

Davis has been imprisoned in Idaho since he was convicted of attacking a woman in Coeur d’Alene in 2014. He has never been charged in connection with Williams’ death. Additionally, Davis’ mother, Sherri Cook, told police in 2012 after Williams’ remains were discovered that he had told her he was involved in the 2010 disappearance of Heather Higgins, who has never been found.

“I would like to say that I’m sure we are going find out everything that happened to my daughter because he (Davis) is being charged with first-degree murder, which is premeditated,” said Martine Maggio, Williams’ mother. “We’re going to get to the bottom of this, even if it takes a couple of years.”

Based on the details of Williams’ death, Maggio believes that other people are involved.

“This is going to cause a ripple effect among a lot of people who had wrongful death determinations with Dr. Howard,” Maggio said. “We have dealt with the horror of her being gone. Now we just need to deal with the business part of this and get him (Davis) put away for the rest of his life.”