Prep notebook: Geoff Arte replaces father Mike Arte as girls basketball coach at Gonzaga Prep

Gonzaga Prep hired Geoff Arte as girls basketball coach for the 2022-23 season, the school announced on June 1. He replaces his father, Mike Arte, who coached the Bullpups for 34 years before announcing his coaching retirement at the end of last season.

Geoff Arte brings a wealth of coaching experience to Gonzaga Prep from Central Valley, where he was the acting varsity boys basketball head coach, the current varsity head coach for boys cross country and girls track and field, and previously served as an assistant coach for girls basketball and girls cross country.

Arte garnered recognition as Greater Spokane League Coach of the Year for track and field three times and led the team to eight GSL titles. As acting boys basketball head coach, he led the team to the State 4A tournament in 2022.

“I am excited to return to Gonzaga Prep. It was one of the most transformative communities in my life and I look forward to the opportunity to provide those same experiences to students now,” Arte, a 2000 graduate of Gonzaga Prep, said in a statement prepared by the school.

Sprinters to nationals

Rogers senior Anthony Dearfield and junior Ellabelle Taylor have been invited to the Nike Outdoor Championship track and field meet June 17-19 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

Taylor placed second at the State 2A track meet in the 100-meter dash and sixth in the 200.

Dearfield was the 2A regional champ in the 100 and 200 but did not participate at the state meet due to injury.

All-state girls basketball

The 25th annual Washington/North Idaho girls all-state basketball games will be held June 18 at HUB Sports Center in Liberty Lake.

Several GSL players were selected for the 3A/2A rosters, including sophomore Teryn Gardner and senior Haley Burns from Mead; University junior Eliannah Ramirez; West Valley sophomore Chloe DeHaro; Shadle Park junior Kyleigh Archer; and Clarkston sophomore Kendall Wallace.

Coeur d’Alene junior Madison Symons, who recently committed to Wyoming, is scheduled to participate, as is Post Falls junior Capri Sims and Lake City sophomore Sophia Zufelt.

Idaho adopts shot clock

The Idaho High School Activities Association finalized approval of a shot clock for boys and girls basketball in a unanimous vote at the IHSSA board of directors meeting Wednesday.

Leagues can start using a 35-second shot clock for regular-season and district tournament games as early as this year. The change will go into effect at the state tournaments for the 2023-24 season.

Washington adopted a shot clock for boys in 2009 and girls have used a clock since 1974. Utah and Montana are also instituting a clock for next season. Idaho becomes the 18th state association to adopt a shot clock.

Scholastic awards

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) announced the 2021-22 Scholastic Cup Champions and two area schools were recognized.

The yearlong competition recognizes the top school in each of the six WIAA classifications based on academic, athletic and sportsmanship excellence. Points are awarded by a school’s finish in each of the WIAA/Gesa State Championships and Academic State Championships.

Pullman accumulated 1,735 points, which set a record at the 2A classification and ranks 10th on the all-time list.

The Greyhounds were buoyed by a first-place finish in girls swimming and diving and five runner-up finishes. Pullman took home academic championships in fastpitch softball and boys tennis.

St. George’s tallied three 2B academic championships in girls cross country along with boys and girls tennis. The Dragons girls track team earned an athletic championship to go with a second-place finish in boys golf and a third-place finish in girls cross country.

Other notable finishes: 4A: Gonzaga Prep (third), Central Valley (eighth). 3A: Mead (fifth), Mt. Spokane (seventh), 1A: Lakeside (eighth). 2B: Colfax (fifth), Davenport (sixth), Liberty (seventh), Chewelah (10th). 1B: Almira/Coulee-Hartline (fourth), Odessa (fifth), Oakesdale (eighth).