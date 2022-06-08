Tacoma student arrested for threatening school shooting; list of ‘intended targets’ found

By Peter Talbot The News Tribune

TACOMA — A 14-year-old Tacoma school student was arrested Tuesday after the school reported a student made threats to shoot a staff member and students, according to police.

Tacoma Police Department said the student was contacted at a residence in the city along with his legal guardians. According to a news release, he was booked into Remann Hall, Pierce County’s juvenile detention center, on suspicion of 10 counts of felony harassment.

Police said the Northwest School of Innovative Learning, 1819 E. 72nd St., contacted South Sound 911 about 3:45 p.m. to report the threats. According to the release, a list of intended targets was found.

The school’s website states it specializes in behavior modification, social and emotional learning, and developing pro-social skills. Admission to the school requires a referral from the student’s local school district, and prospective students are placed there through their district’s special education or student services department.

Recent threats or perceived threats at schools in Tacoma and Pierce County have led to multiple lockdowns as the end of the school year approaches.

On Monday, Spanaway Lake High School was locked down after a 16-year-old student was seen near campus with two BB guns. In Bonney Lake on Tuesday, two schools were locked down for about an hour after a person reported seeing a male walking near one school with what appeared to be a handgun in a holster.

Last week, a school in Tacoma’s Point Defiance Park was locked down for about an hour while police responded to a report of a man firing several gunshots into nearby woods.

This story was originally published June 8, 2022 7:49 AM.