Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Charles J. McGrane and Megan S. Campbell, both of Post Falls.

John B. Bird and Iolanda M. Coles, both of Spokane.

Daniel Hausler and Jay Castro, both of Spokane.

Patrick M. Callahan and Mackenzie D. Crittenden, both of Spokane.

Michael J. Cartwright and Kelsey R. Hormel, both of Spokane.

Andrew M. Pate and Kristian H. Enghusen, both of Spokane.

Rhett R. Risinger and Cailyn E. Davis, both of Spokane.

Carl M. Johnson and Kylee B. Fettig, both of Veradale.

Seth M. Walser and Lisette F. Alent, both of Spokane.

Michael L. Zorn, of Spokane, and Nanette D. Guerry, of Spokane Valley.

Thomas L. Soule and Erika J. Green, both of Newman Lake.

Tyler P. Gohl and Megan R. McQuarrie, both of Spokane.

Toby R. T. Walls and Kassandra S. DeMarco, both of Airway Heights.

Michael A. Suryan and Sherilynn R. Linderman, both of Spokane.

Samuel A. Shirshin, of Spokane, and Dianna A. Zhelez, of Spokane Valley.

Viktor A. Black and Rachel E. Smith, both of Spokane.

Jedidiah J. Canfield, of Pullman, and Anna L. Garrett, of Spokane.

Marcus G. Boudy and Alyssa N. Martin, both of Spokane.

Jake W. Warren and Camryn Mason, both of Spokane.

Andrii Polukhin and Alona Kovura, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gambino, David J. and Liszka, Patricia L.

Reynolds, Erika L. and Anthony D.

Coleman, Shauna L. and Lathrop, Todd M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Cody J. Carlson, 33; 77 days in jail with credit given for 77 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree unsafe storage of a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

James Buck, 51; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Tony Hazel

Tayvon A. Koss, 18; 76.5 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree assault.

Luis Figueroa-Navarro, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Rachell E. Anderson

Kyle L. Payment, 36; $60,881.23 in restitution, 136 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, third-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Daniel J. Childress Gerky, 19; two days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Heidi M. Sander, 37; 10 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Gilmor T. K. Sofa, 37; one day in jail, no contact order violation.