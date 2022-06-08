What’s Worth Watching: Fairytale court puts spell on ‘RuPaul’s All Stars Drag Race’

Last week’s episode of “RuPaul’s All Stars Drag Race” saw the contestants improvising their way through “fairytale court.” Portraying characters from the fairytale world’s most infamous cases, the queens took turns arguing their positions in front of Drag Race judge Michelle Visage.

The whole cast did well with standout performances from The Vivienne and Jinkx Monsoon. Famously gifted in the realm of improv comedy, Jinkx was very much in her element. But sadly, with last week’s block from Jaida Essance Hall in place, Jinkx was unable to earn a second legendary legend star. The Vivienne on the other hand, earned her first star and became the first contestant in Drag Race history to beat Jinkx in a lip sync battle.

Six out of eight queens have now earned a star and the race to a second is only speeding up. Streaming exclusively on Paramount+, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 airs Fridays on VH1.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

If you haven’t seen it yet, go back and watch the original Top Gun before you see the film’s sequel. “After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) … is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.” Directed by Joseph Kosinski. Rated PG-13. 145 minutes. “Top Gun: Maverick” is available now in theaters.

‘Peaky Blinders’ (2013)

Returning for its sixth and final season, Peaky Blinders follows the Shelby family through conflicts with police and other enemies from the English town of Birmingham, a cesspool of corruption and organized crime, to new ventures in New York. Just returned from serving in the First World War, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), the brains behind the notorious gang, and his close-knit family run a tight ship. But when rival gangs from London start encroaching on Shelby territory, Tommy’s abilities are put to the test. Season 6 premieres Friday on Netflix.