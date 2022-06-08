The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 55° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Woman allegedly shot at during north Spokane domestic dispute reported being victim of earlier revenge drive-by

UPDATED: Wed., June 8, 2022

Spokane police blocked off a portion of Northwest Boulevard on Tuesday morning after gunshots were reported. (Quinn Welsch/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Spokane police blocked off a portion of Northwest Boulevard on Tuesday morning after gunshots were reported. (Quinn Welsch/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

The man arrested after a domestic dispute Tuesday morning in north Spokane allegedly shot at a woman who also reported being the target of a drive-by shooting last month, court documents said. The woman told police she believed the earlier shooting attempt was revenge for accidentally killing a man at a party.

Jamar Wren, 20, was arrested Tuesday morning after police responded to a gunshot fired at 2011 N. Jefferson St., at the corner of Northwest Boulevard and Jefferson Street.

A call came in around 10:15 a.m. after neighbors reported that a man and woman were in a verbal and physical fight, court documents said. Witnesses reported that the man fired a shot over the woman’s head.

Police arrested him on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm. No injuries were reported.

The woman in the argument, Jaliauna Templeton, was described as Wren’s ex-girlfriend, according to court documents. In an unrelated incident last month, Templeton told police that she believed herself to be the target of a drive-by shooting that took place in the same location. Templeton told police she believed the shooting was directed toward her in retaliation for a manslaughter case she was involved in when she accidentally shot someone at a party. That shooting was also at 2011 N. Jefferson St.

Wren has a history of illegal firearm possession. According to court documents, he pleaded guilty in two 2020 cases that included unlawful possession of a firearm. One of those cases included burglary and assault after Wren and two others attacked a woman and took her phone and wallet, according to court documents. He was also charged with robbery in another case in January 2022.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety