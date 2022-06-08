Woman allegedly shot at during north Spokane domestic dispute reported being victim of earlier revenge drive-by
UPDATED: Wed., June 8, 2022
The man arrested after a domestic dispute Tuesday morning in north Spokane allegedly shot at a woman who also reported being the target of a drive-by shooting last month, court documents said. The woman told police she believed the earlier shooting attempt was revenge for accidentally killing a man at a party.
Jamar Wren, 20, was arrested Tuesday morning after police responded to a gunshot fired at 2011 N. Jefferson St., at the corner of Northwest Boulevard and Jefferson Street.
A call came in around 10:15 a.m. after neighbors reported that a man and woman were in a verbal and physical fight, court documents said. Witnesses reported that the man fired a shot over the woman’s head.
Police arrested him on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm. No injuries were reported.
The woman in the argument, Jaliauna Templeton, was described as Wren’s ex-girlfriend, according to court documents. In an unrelated incident last month, Templeton told police that she believed herself to be the target of a drive-by shooting that took place in the same location. Templeton told police she believed the shooting was directed toward her in retaliation for a manslaughter case she was involved in when she accidentally shot someone at a party. That shooting was also at 2011 N. Jefferson St.
Wren has a history of illegal firearm possession. According to court documents, he pleaded guilty in two 2020 cases that included unlawful possession of a firearm. One of those cases included burglary and assault after Wren and two others attacked a woman and took her phone and wallet, according to court documents. He was also charged with robbery in another case in January 2022.
