10 under $10: Food Truck Fridays back for summer

1 Food Truck Friday – 11 a.m. Friday, 211 N. Wall St. The city is shutting down Wall Street every Friday this summer for Food Truck Fridays. Presented in partnership with the Greater Spokane Food Truck Association, the event will feature appearances from Mixed Plate, Skewers, One Night Stand, Tacos Camargo, Toby’s BBQ, Madfire Kitchen, Jerusalem, Daily Bread and Increditruck. For information, visit downtownspokane.org. Admission: FREE

2 The Write Stuff – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The latest production from Blue Door Theatre, the Write Stuff is an improvised comedy show with “a novel approach.” A group of improv comedians will “pick the next bestseller based on your favorite quotes, sayings or random lines of dialogue.” For information, visit bluedoortheatre.com or call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

3 Runaway Lemonade Band – 8 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Six-piece group Runaway Lemonade Band visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit zolainspokane.com or call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE

4 Wonder Weekend Market – 9:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Wonder Building, 835 North Post St. A weekend farmers and craft market featuring food, drinks and local vendors, hosted by the Wonder Building. Market hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 22. For information, visit wonderspokane.com or call (509) 534-5039. Admission: FREE

5 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

6 Blake Braley – 9 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk/soul musician Blake Braley visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

7 Monday Night Dance – 7 p.m. Monday, Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. The Corbin Senior Center hosts an evening of light refreshments, live music and all the dancing you can handle. All ages welcome. For information, visit corbinseniorcenter.org or call (509) 327-1584. Admission: $5

8 Monday Night Blues Jam – 7 p.m. Monday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Host John Firshi invites local musicians to join him on stage at Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE

9 Lucas Brown – 8 p.m. Tuesday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Singer-songwriter Lucas Brown visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit zolainspokane.com or call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE

10 Contra Dance at the Woman’s Club – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. Spokane Folklore Society presents an evening of contra dance at the Woman’s Club of Spokane. Dancers at all levels are welcome. Beginners or anyone hoping for a refresher should come 15 minutes early for a lesson. First-time dancers get a coupon for a free dance night. All dances are accompanied by live music. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required. Students with ID get in at member pricing. For information, visit spokanefolklore.org. Admission: $10 for general admission; $7 for members, or dancers ages 18 and younger.