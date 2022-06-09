Cache Reset
Gonzaga reportedly opening 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 vs. North Florida

UPDATED: Thu., June 9, 2022

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few watches his team practice before the Bulldogs’ Sweet 16 matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday Mar 23, 2022, at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
By Theo Lawson theol@spokesman.com(509) 939-5928

Gonzaga will have more than a week between its men’s basketball season opener and the first marquee matchup of the 2022-23 nonconference schedule.

The Bulldogs will open Mark Few’s 24th season as coach on Nov. 7 at home against North Florida, according to a report Thursday evening from CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein.

With the exception of the COVID-impacted 2020-21 season, Gonzaga has held its season opener at home every year since 2003-04, when the Bulldogs lost to Saint Joseph’s in the Coaches vs. Cancer game held in New York City. The 73-66 defeat also marked GU’s last loss in a season opener.

The season opener becomes the sixth known game/tournament of Gonzaga’s 2022-23 schedule and the second home game.

Nine days after playing North Florida, the Bulldogs will visit Texas in Austin for the second part of a home-and-home series that started last year in Spokane. Gonzaga will play in the PK85 from Nov. 24-27, meet Baylor in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for a neutral-site game on Dec. 2, host Washington on Dec. 9 and travel to Birmingham, Alabama, to play Alabama on Dec. 17.

The North Florida Ospreys went 11-20 last season, including a 7-9 record in the ASUN Conference. North Florida lined up a challenging nonconference schedule last year, playing games at Texas Tech, Kentucky, Florida State, Texas A&M, Arizona State, UCLA, Florida and Grand Canyon.

