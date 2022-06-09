Spokane Valley basement fire displaces family of six
UPDATED: Thu., June 9, 2022
Residents were displaced from a Spokane Valley home after a basement fire late Wednesday night.
The owner of the single-family home on the 13400 block of East 22nd Avenue discovered a small fire under a desk in the basement and attempted to extinguish the blaze, but the fire grew and the occupants evacuated, according to a Spokane Valley Fire Department news release.
The home filled with smoke. The fire damage in the basement and smoke damage throughout the home, which was occupied by two adults and four children, made it uninhabitable, firefighters said.
American Red Cross is helping the residents with temporary housing, according to the release.
There were no injuries. Spokane County Fire District 8 firefighters rescued pet rabbits from the home, the release said.
The occupants told crews they had no working smoke detectors in the residence. The fire is under investigation.
