100 years ago in Spokane: A Prohibition officer’s intimate and warrantless search led a judge to throw out as evidence the booze he found on a woman

A police court justice disallowed a bottle of liquor as evidence because of the way the officer found it: by reaching into a woman’s dress.

The officer testified that he was investigating Cora Noles, the proprietess of the Olive Hotel, when he reached down into the front of her house dress and “brought forth the bottle of liquor.”

The justice ruled that the officer exceeded his authority in delving into her décolletage without a warrant, or without any part of the bottle being in sight.

Noles was, however, fined $50 for a liquor violation, because the officer found additional liquor in her possession, although in less-private places.

From the medical beat: The entire staff of physicians resigned en masse at the Hutton Settlement orphanage, because some of the attendants were Christian Scientists.

“Christian Science treatments have been given by a nurse and one or two of the matrons in charge, the doctors allege, and they feel they cannot be responsible for the health of the children when they are being treated by methods with which the staff is not in sympathy,” The Spokesman-Review wrote.

Followers of the denomination sometimes focus on prayer instead of traditional medicine to heal people.

Nine doctors resigned, in total.

The Hutton’s board said it would try to induce the doctors to reconsider their actions and possibly replace some attendants.

From the Crosby beat: Numerous awards were distributed to Gonzaga University students during commencement exercises, including two awards for one student who would soon become famous.

Harry L. Crosby was awarded a “next in merit” (second place) for “best individual debater in the annual freshman-sophomore debate,” and a “distinguished” award from the English department.

This was Harry Lillis Crosby, better known as Bing.

He won no awards from the music department.

