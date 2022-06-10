100 years ago in Spokane: Radio had become the preferred method for managing shipping

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

The radio craze was in full swing, and now the Pacific Telegraph Institute of Spokane was adding a new course to its curriculum: a six-week course in radio installation, operation and maintenance.

“There are many people who have radio sets and don’t know the first principles of operation,” said the head of the school. “We propose to teach these amateurs and give them a complete course of instruction.”

In another radio-related story, the Spokane Daily Chronicle said that radio communication was quickly becoming the preferred method of managing shipping communications. A recent test involving shipping board offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, Portland, Seattle and Tacoma showed that radio communication was the wave of the future.

From the racing beat: Organizers of the Adams and Lincoln County Pioneer Picnic were planning plenty of action for horse racing fans. More than 75 “running and harness horses” had already been entered into the annual race meet at Crab Creek.

This picnic was no small affair – it stretched over three days, and was attended by thousands. It was, said the organizers, “the largest of its kind in the Northwest this season.”

Also on this date

(From OnThisDay.com)

1651: The newly completed Fontana dei Quattro Fiumi (Fountain of the Four Rivers) by Gian Lorenzo Bernini is unveiled in Rome.