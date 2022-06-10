Benewah County Sheriff searching for woman last seen at Coeur d’Alene Casino on June 4

The Benewah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Rochelle Griffin, 29.

She was last seen June 4 at the Coeur d’Alene Casino. Her family reported her missing on Tuesday , the Sheriff’s Office said.

She is described as a white female, about 5-feet-5 and 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Griffin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Benewah County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 446-1300.