The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 58° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Benewah County Sheriff searching for woman last seen at Coeur d’Alene Casino on June 4

UPDATED: Fri., June 10, 2022

Rochelle Griffin, 29, has been missing since June 4, the Benewah County Sheriff's Office reported.  (Courtesy photo)
Rochelle Griffin, 29, has been missing since June 4, the Benewah County Sheriff's Office reported.  (Courtesy photo)
By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469
Rochelle Griffin, 29, has been missing since June 4, the Benewah County Sheriff's Office reported.  (Courtesy photo)
Rochelle Griffin, 29, has been missing since June 4, the Benewah County Sheriff's Office reported.  (Courtesy photo)

The Benewah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Rochelle Griffin, 29.

She was last seen June 4 at the Coeur d’Alene Casino. Her family reported her missing on Tuesday , the Sheriff’s Office said.

She is described as a white female, about 5-feet-5 and 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Griffin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Benewah County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 446-1300.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety