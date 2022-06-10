Two vehicles crash outside Orondo on Friday morning

By Oscar Rodriguez Wenatchee World

ORONDO, Wash. – Two vehicles crashed 7 miles north of Orondo on Friday morning, sending four to the hospital.

The Orondo Fire Department responded to the accident on Highway 97 near Brays Canyon Road just after 5:20 a.m.where the two vehicles were blocking the highway, according to a Douglas County Fire District 4 news release.

Five people were in the two vehicles and four were taken to Central Washington Hospital, according to the news release.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.