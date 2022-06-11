Dylan Teves hopes becoming more versatile helps him see the field more with the Sounders

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

TUKWILA, Wash. – Missing players because of FIFA international breaks create interesting lineups during Sounders trainings. On Friday, it was Dylan Teves at right back.

The former University of Washington attacking midfielder has played multiple positions since he was drafted in January, but none along the back line.

“I’m open to it,” Teves said after drills at Starfire Sports. “Defense isn’t my strongest suit, but it’s improving slowly.”

While Sounders right back Alex Roldan used a position change to get more minutes, Teves’ aim is to continue to develop his versatility. He impressed the coaching staff as a right winger for the U.S. Open Cup loss last month but hasn’t made his MLS debut.

Teves started eight matches for the Tacoma Defiance, who are on a seven-game unbeaten streak in MLS Next Pro’s inaugural season. Teves totaled two goals and two assists. Forward Alfonso Ocampo-Chávez leads the Defiance with seven goals.

“Dylan’s still a very useful attacking player,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. “His play in the Open Cup was very good, and I thought some of his performances with Defiance have been good as well. We’ll probably keep him scoring goals.

“For the young (players), they just want to get on the field, they don’t care what position they play. He’s anxious to get minutes, so he’ll sacrifice whatever he needs to to get on the field.”

Teves said he’s getting extra help from Sounders midfielder Nico Lodeiro to adapt to the pros. But Teves, 22, understands what Schmetzer is looking for because of his extensive background with the club as a former Sounders Academy player.

Many of the same players are on the Defiance roster. Teves credited the chemistry built as youths for why Tacoma is off to a solid start. The Defiance (6-2-3) travel to play the Whitecaps FC2 (5-2-4) Sunday at Swangard Stadium and Teves could be selected.

The Sounders (5-6-1) return to MLS competitions Tuesday with a match against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC (5-7-2) at Lumen Field.

“You can never get over the hump,” Teves said of adjusting to being a full-time pro.

He was a MAC Hermann Trophy finalist as he led UW to the NCAA men’s championship game last winter.

“You can get in the groove, but there’s always something to learn, there’s always a way to get better,” Teves said. “That’s what the coaches always push – how can you improve every day? Competing every single training, every single pass, making sure that you’re on it … (and) it’s always just trying to be as versatile as I can be, especially with a group that’s so stacked. This is the best 11 in all of MLS right now. It’s just being where I can make the most amount of contributions for the team.”

Ready to host

FIFA is expected to announce its 2026 World Cup hosting cities at 2 p.m. Thursday during a live broadcast from New York City on Fox Sports.

Seattle is among the 22 candidates across Canada, Mexico and the United States. Sounders majority owner Adrian Hanauer was among the dignitaries involved in pitching the city last fall. FIFA representatives also attended the club’s historic CONCACAF Champions League win in May at Lumen Field.

Included in the first presentation were the possibilities for the club’s new headquarters at nearby Longacres in Renton, which is slated to be ready in 2024. FIFA was also assured grass could be installed at Lumen – a requirement for the 48-team tournament.

The other cities being considered are Atlanta; Boston; Cincinnati; Dallas; Denver; Edmonton, Alberta; Guadalajara, Mexico; Houston; Kansas City, Missouri; Los Angeles; Mexico City; Miami; Monterrey, Mexico; Nashville, Tennessee; New York/New Jersey; Orlando, Florida; Philadelphia; San Francisco; Toronto; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore.

Adeniran on loan

Sounders forward Sam Adeniran was loaned to San Antonio FC on Thursday through the end of the 2022 USL Championship season.

The Houston native was signed by the Sounders in December after playing well for the Defiance in 2021. Adeniran, 23, made two appearances for the Sounders this year. He started seven of his eight appearances for the Defiance this season, scoring two goals.

“We are excited for Sam to take this opportunity to further develop as a player,” Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said.