A Grip on Sports: When Toro and Moore come up big, Mariner fans say thanks and wonder how an improbable win actually happened

A GRIP ON SPORTS • There is little more satisfying in all of sports than to win a baseball game, any game, in the bottom of the final inning. The sentiment holds true in Little League, high school, college and even during the interminably long season that is Major League Baseball.

•••••••

• Heck, it even holds true in softball, though that’s for another day. Today is all about the Seattle Mariners and their improbable 7-6 win Saturday night at T-Mobile.

A win that seemed destined from the start. OK, that last sentence is a complete lie. Having lost every game this season against the Red Sox, no one in their right mind would have expected the M’s to come back in this one. And to come back multiple times.

It was the last one, however, that has our attention. A Mariner bottom-of-the-ninth rally would have to be supplied by Ty France and Julio Rodriguez, right? Or, if it involved a home run, maybe Cal Raleigh would belt it. Jesse Winker could be part of it, maybe.

But if you were going to pick two players to supply the key hits, would you choose – checks notes once again to make doubly sure he has this right – Abraham Toro and Dylan Moore?

Don’t answer yes. You would be breaking the ninth commandment.

Toro is hitting a robust .180, if there is such a thing, Moore a hefty (compared to Toro) .213. Even though batting average doesn’t hold the preeminent position among baseball analysts it once did, even new-fangled stat geeks would tell you those numbers are not good.

And yet that’s who the Seattle was counting on with two outs in the ninth, trailing the Sox 6-5. And that’s who came through.

First it was Toro, the switch hitter who had a big double in the seventh, at the plate with two on. Hansel Robles was on the mound. Before you knew it, Toro struck with a looping single to center. J.P. Crawford tore around third and scored to tie it up. Pinch-runner Sam Haggerty raced around to third.

Now it was Moore’s turn. He fell behind 0-2. And then lined a rope into left center, Jackie Bradley Jr.’s dive was futile and the M’s streamed onto the field. As well they should have.

Any ninth-inning comeback win is special. But when you entered the game having lost five consecutive times to an opponent, had given up three runs in the top of the first – a couple of which were unearned against starter George Kirby – and had seen Bobby Dalbec, a hometown kid, once again give the Red Sox a late lead with a home run, this one was extra-special.

Extra-improbable too.

•••

WSU: Former Washington State safety Jalen Thompson is ready to do more for the Arizona Cardinals. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college sports, it was not a good day for the conference’s baseball fortunes. First, Oregon State’s best pitcher was unavailable due to illness and the host Beavers couldn’t keep Auburn in check, losing the Super Regional opener 7-5. … Down at Stanford, the Cardinal allowed Connecticut to jump to a big early lead, rallied, but never could get all the way there, losing 13-12, also in the opener of the best-of-three series. … There will be changes at Arizona. … In football news, is this the year Oregon State takes another step? … In basketball, Arizona’s newest player is ready to help – and have fun.

EWU: Former Eastern head basketball coach Ray Giacoletti, who also spent six years as an assistant at Gonzaga, has retired. Giacoletti, 60, led Eastern to its first NCAA Tournament berth in 2004 before moving on to Utah and many points beyond. His final stop was in St. Louis. Jim Meehan has more in this story. … Around the Big Sky, the conference’s president’s council has a new leader.

Indians: Spokane finally picked up a win in Eugene, scoring three times in the ninth for a 7-6 victory.

Preps: We’re always all-in for more prep coverage so we salute the S-R and prep writer Dave Nichols for putting together a series of stories that begins today. But, man, this must have taken a lot of work. Anyhow, Dave has a column on the S-R’s high school sports awards for 2022 as well as a feature on the “Against All Odds” winner, Central Valley’s Brandon Thomas.

Seahawks: The “now” seems a bit painful. But to understand the Hawks’ future plans for the quarterback spot, you need someone who can look into the franchise’s past and come up with some soothing words. Dave Boling is just that guy.

Mariners: We covered the M’s comeback win above. … Can Robbie Ray turn it around? Sure he can. He better, if the Mariners are to reach the postseason. … Drew Steckenrider was a key contributor to the bullpen last season. He was designated for assignment yesterday.

Horse racing: No, the Kentucky Derby winner didn’t win the Belmont. Neither did the touted filly. In keeping with the random nature of 2022’s Triple Crown races, the favorite, Mo Donegal, actually did.

•••

• We’re early this morning because we have to get over to Gonzaga for some basketball obligations. It’s summertime, sure, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t high school-aged basketball and football and every other sport going on. Until later …