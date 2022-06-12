The Dirt: The Breslin to gain new studio apartments

The owner of Breslin Apartments is planning to add housing units to the historic building on the lower South Hill.

Portland-based architect David Rodeback filed a building permit application with the city on behalf of property owner REHAM 6 LLC ET AL for renovations to the historic building to make way for eight new studio apartments spanning a total of 2,480 square feet at 729 S. Bernard St.

The studio units, which will range in size from 270 square feet to 475 square feet, will be built in the basement and main floor of the building, according to a site plan for the project.

The seven-story building is home to 46 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with “vintage charm” that feature hardwood flooring and detailed crown modeling with modern conveniences, according to the Breslin Apartments website.

Built in 1911, The Breslin is on the Spokane Register of Historic Places and was listed collectively on the National Register of Historic Places as a result of a 1987 thematic nomination for four apartment buildings designed by prominent Spokane architect Albert Held.

Held, who arrived in Spokane in 1889, designed a number of offices, warehouses, schools, homes and hospitals before his death in 1920, according to a historic register nomination document.

Held was reportedly a “master at apartment home design” and one of the first architects in Spokane to devote his talent to the building type.

In addition to The Breslin, Held designed the Amman, Knickerbocker and San Marco apartment buildings.

Spokane County Assessor’s Office Records show REHAM 6 LLC ET AL, whose principal is Rudy Munzel, owner of Ascent Design Build Inc., purchased the Breslin Apartments for $6.5 million in 2021.

A contractor has not been determined for Breslin building renovations. David Rodeback Architect is listed on the application as project architect.

Wellesley Walmart gets upgrade

The Walmart in Shadle Center will be undergoing an expansion and renovation project.

Rogers, Arkansas-based PB2 Architecture and Engineering submitted a building permit application with the city to remodel 3,280 square feet of the existing 154,400 square foot Walmart store at 2301 W. Wellesley Ave.

Plans also call for building a 3,000-square-foot addition to the store.

Work includes relocating an existing photo lab, replacing interior and exterior signage, relocating cash registers and equipment at the customer checkout area, and remodeling a break room, money center and order pickup area.

Great Falls-based Sletten Construction Co. is the project contractor.

The estimated permit valuation is $1 million, according to the application.

MultiCare getting more clinic space

Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System is planning to convert a space formerly occupied by Mattress Firm into a clinic.

A building permit is under review by the city of Spokane Valley for renovations to a 7,200-square-foot space to make way for a MultiCare Advanced Primary Care clinic at 15533 E. Broadway Ave.

Seattle-based Perkins&Will is the project architect.

The permit valuation is $2 million, according to the application.

MultiCare Health System is a nonprofit health care organization with more than 20,000 employees. It operates a network of 10 hospitals in the state, along with several primary and urgent care facilities, including MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care, Pulse Heart Institute and MultiCare Rockwood Clinic, Deaconess Hospital and Valley Hospital.