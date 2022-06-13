Prep notebook: All-state baseball, girls basketball rosters announced

The rosters for the 2022 Washington All-State Baseball series in Yakima later this month were announced on Monday.

The games will take place June 25-26 at Parker Field at Yakima Valley College. A group of 80 high school seniors from each of the six classifications were selected for the four teams.

Players were nominated from 15 “feeder” games across the state. Final selections were made by the Washington Baseball Coaches Association.

The semifinal doubleheader games are June 25 at 11:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. The third-place game is June 26 at 10:15 a.m. with the championship at 1:45 p.m.

Local players selected: SS/P Ricco Longo (University), 1B/P Brandon Faire (Uni), 1B/3B/P Carson Coffield (Mt. Spokane), 1B/3B Caleb Gray (West Valley), OF/P Andrew Aitken (WV), SS/3B Sterling Lipscomb (Shadle Park).

West Valley coach Cory Aitken was selected as coach of “Team Adams.”

Girls all-state basketballThe 25th annual Washington/North Idaho girls basketball games are Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m. at HUB Sports Center in the Valley.

The games pit East vs. West squads in 3A/2A, 1A and 2B/1B classifications.

Local players selected: 3A/2A: Teryn Gardner (Mead), Haley Burns (Mead), Eliannah Ramirez (University), Chloe DeHaro (West Valley), Kyleigh Archer (Shadle Park), Kendall Wallace (Clarkston), Madison Symons (Coeur d’Alene), Sophia Zufelt (Lake City), Capri Sims (Post Falls).

1A: Darian Herring (Deer Park), Allie Garry (Deer Park), Sydney McLean (Freeman), Jaycee Goldsmith (Freeman), Ellie Haas (Medical Lake), McKenna Reggear (Colville).

2B/1B: Karsen Brashears (Wilbur-Creston-Keller), MacKenzie Arden (Wilbur-Creston-Keller), LaNia Thompson (Cusick), Dalia Oliver (Cusick), Tameria Thompson (Cusick), Ashlyn Neislen (Odessa), Asher Cai (Colfax), Brynn McGaughy (Colfax), Kenzi Pedersen (Garfield-Palouse), Kyndra Stout (Colton), Ellie Denny (Liberty), Ayden Krupke (Reardan),