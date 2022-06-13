Trial set for former Idaho teacher who faces charges of lewd conduct with a student

By Alex Brizee Idaho Statesman

A former Emmett, Idaho, teacher who is accused of committing lewd conduct with a then-15-year-old student has pleaded not guilty.

Former Black Canyon High School teacher Dustin Kisner was charged with two felonies involving lewd conduct with a child under 16 years old, according to online court records. Kisner is no longer an employee of the Emmett School District as of Feb. 21, the district previously told the Idaho Statesman.

Gem County District Judge Randall Grove set Kisner’s jury trial for Sept. 13.

Sometime in December or January, Kisner allegedly had sexual intercourse with the student, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Gem County Prosecutor’s Office. Kisner was also issued a no-contact order as part of the bail conditions and isn’t allowed to have “contact with any minor under the age of 18 without direct supervision,” according to court documents.

The Emmett School District in February told the Emmett Messenger Index, a local news outlet, that its schools are addressing the matter “in compliance with district policy and applicable law,” and that confidentiality and student safety are a top priority.

The Statesman reached out to the district Monday for additional information.

Kisner’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 22 in Gem County.

Boise School District subpoenaed, records say

According to court records, the Boise School District was subpoenaed twice by Gem County for evidence regarding Kisner’s prior employment record with the district.

The subpoenas, which were obtained by the Statesman, asked the district to provide any “documents or other written records that pertain to information or complaints received by the Boise School District regarding Dustin Kisner.”

The subpoenas also asked for any records of Kisner’s interactions with students while employed by the Boise School District that were “alleged to be sexual in nature or outside the normal range of contact between teacher and student.”

Boise School District spokesperson Dan Hollar told the Statesman by email that Kisner worked with the district from Aug. 19, 2011, through Jan. 10, 2017. Hollar declined to comment further.

Kisner’s Linkedin profile said he started working for the Boise School District as a math teacher. It is unclear when Kisner transferred to Emmett.

The Statesman has reached out to the district for additional information.

The district had until Monday’s arraignment to provide the documents to Gem County.

Gem County Prosecutor Erick Thomson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.