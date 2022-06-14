Brandon Hills, a speedster receiver from Colorado, commits to Washington State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State’s football program picked up a commitment Tuesday evening from Brandon “Bebe” Hills, a speedy receiver from Colorado.

Hills announced over Twitter that he intends to sign with WSU and become the fifth member of the Cougars’ 2023 class. The three-star recruit – and the No. 11 prospect in Colorado, per 247Sports.com – chose the Cougars over an offer from Northern Arizona and also had recruiting interest from Colorado, Colorado State, Utah and Kansas State, according to 247Sports.

The 5-foot-9, 155-pounder registered 1,069 yards and 13 touchdowns on 69 catches in 11 games as a junior last year at Vista Ridge High in Colorado Springs. The Wolves went 7-4 and advanced to the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs. Across three prep seasons, Hills has amassed 1,975 yards and 26 TDs on 119 catches.

Hills is also an accomplished sprinter and jumper for Vista Ridge’s track team. He won gold in 2021 at the 5A Colorado state championships in the long jump with a mark of 23 feet, 2 inches and placed second this year – his first defeat in a high school long jump competition. Hills ran 10.77 seconds in the 100-meter dash this spring. His achievements at state include a fourth-place finish in 2021 in the 200-meter sprint in 21.96 and a sixth-place mark of 10.96 in the 100 that year.