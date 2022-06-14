The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Day 67° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  K-12 education

Education Notebook: Coeur d’Alene student wins at National Invention Convention

UPDATED: Wed., June 15, 2022

By Skylynne McCaughey skylynnem@spokesman.com(509) 459-5434

Julianna Schwam, a fifth-grade student from Coeur d’Alene was honored recently for her ingenuity at the seventh annual Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention U.S. Nationals.

Invention Convention is a global K-12 invention education curricular program mapped to national and state educational standards that teaches students problem-identification, problem-solving, entrepreneurship and creativity skills.

Schwam was among over 68 award winning K-12 inventors from across the nation who were celebrated at the awards ceremony held on June 3.

Cheney public school student registration

All Cheney public school offices will be open and accepting student registrations July 7, noon-4 p.m.

Washington State Bass Fishing Tournament

East Valley High School senior Joe Vanderpool and Ridgeline High School junior Dakota Means won the Washington State Bass Fishing Tournament and the opportunity to fish in the National Tournament being held at Pickwick Lake, in Florence, Alabama, at the end of this month.

2022 summer school registration

Students in grades 9-11 can access high school credit recovery courses online via Edgenuity. There are no fees for families to pay this summer to participate in summer school 2022.

Check out our informational video and PDF that contains classes offered, registration links, and contacts at bit.ly/3QlvKhu.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.