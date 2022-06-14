Education Notebook: Coeur d’Alene student wins at National Invention Convention

Julianna Schwam, a fifth-grade student from Coeur d’Alene was honored recently for her ingenuity at the seventh annual Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention U.S. Nationals.

Invention Convention is a global K-12 invention education curricular program mapped to national and state educational standards that teaches students problem-identification, problem-solving, entrepreneurship and creativity skills.

Schwam was among over 68 award winning K-12 inventors from across the nation who were celebrated at the awards ceremony held on June 3.

Cheney public school student registration

All Cheney public school offices will be open and accepting student registrations July 7, noon-4 p.m.

Washington State Bass Fishing Tournament

East Valley High School senior Joe Vanderpool and Ridgeline High School junior Dakota Means won the Washington State Bass Fishing Tournament and the opportunity to fish in the National Tournament being held at Pickwick Lake, in Florence, Alabama, at the end of this month.

2022 summer school registration

Students in grades 9-11 can access high school credit recovery courses online via Edgenuity. There are no fees for families to pay this summer to participate in summer school 2022.

Check out our informational video and PDF that contains classes offered, registration links, and contacts at bit.ly/3QlvKhu.