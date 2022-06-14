Ford recalls 48,924 Mustang Mach-Es in EV setback

By Keith Naughton Bloomberg

Ford has told dealers to temporarily halt deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E over a potential safety defect, a setback for the carmaker as it tries to fortify its position as a leader in electric vehicles.

The automaker is recalling 48,924 Mach-Es from the 2021 and 2022 model years made at Ford’s plant in Cuautitlan, Mexico, a spokesperson for the company said Tuesday.

Ford submitted the recall to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The issue involves the possible overheating of high-voltage battery main contactors, which can cause vehicles to lose power while in motion or fail to start.

The defect is being corrected with a software update that owners can receive over the air or by going to their dealer, Ford said. It added that there are no open investigations with NHTSA.

Ford became the second-leading seller of electric vehicles in the U.S. last year, behind Tesla, on the strength of the Mustang Mach-E, which sold 27,140 models in 2021.

Sales of the battery-powered crossover SUV were up 50% so far this year to 15,718 units, and the model had its best month yet in May.

Ford’s shares rose 3.8% to $12.26 at 11:12 a.m. in New York, rebounding after several days of declines.