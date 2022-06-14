A Grip on Sports: If spending more money to win is a bad thing, we’re pretty sure Mariner fans would be OK with their team being bad in that way

A GRIP ON SPORTS • The King James version of the good book tells us the love money is the root of evil. The modern version of the same verse would probably replace the word “evil” with “athletic success.” And still be true.

• ESPN “insider” Brian Windhorst went on national television last night and let us all know the Golden State Warriors pulled out their checkbook and bought their 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics.

How?

“They have a $340 million payroll when you consider taxes,” Windhorst was quoted as saying in news reports. “You don’t just have to beat the Warriors on the court, you have to beat their checkbook. Nothing away from Andrew Wiggins tonight but this was a checkbook win for the Warriors.”

“A checkbook win.” Wow. Sounds like a jab, doesn’t it? But is it?

Look, we aren’t the biggest fan of the Warriors. Anyone who grew up in Southern California has little but disdain for the teams from the northern part of the state, whether it be the root of all evil, the Giants, or the haughty 49ers or, yes, even the used-to-be-woeful Warriors.

But we admire one thing about the Golden State franchise these days. The past dozen years, the ownership does whatever it takes, financially, to win. If that means paying millions and millions in luxury tax, as the NBA allows its teams to do, then the Warriors do it.

Yes, Golden State has four max contract players. That’s allowed under the league rules. Not many teams do it because, you know, it’s really expensive. The base payroll is $178 million, more than anyone else in the league. Add in the luxury tax and you get the figure to which Windhorst was referring.

Three of the Warriors’ max players are homegrown, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The fourth is Andrew Wiggins, who Golden State took off Minnesota’s hands a few years ago because the Warriors wanted to get rid of DeAngelo Russell and his awful contract. At the time Wiggins was considered a colossal bust.

The league’s rules are fine with it. Everyone could do the same. They chose not to. Or don’t do it as well.

In professional sports these days, the only way owners can ensure they make more money – outside of selling even more ads – is to collude about player salaries. Under the table, of course. If someone jumps on the table, as the Warriors have, declaring they will invest every penny back into salaries so their team can win, that upsets everyone else.

As it should.

Wouldn’t it be exhilarating if, someday, the Seattle Mariners were owned by someone with the same thought process? Heck, baseball’s rules are even less stringent. You want to spend money – we see you Los Angeles and New York and Boston – you can. It doesn’t guarantee a title but it sure makes it easier.

Think anyone in Bremerton or Yakima or Spokane would care if the M’s earned a few “checkbook” wins?

Not likely.

Which is why we’re fine with the Warriors opening up their checkbook one more time. To cover the cost of another championship parade.

WSU: We’re too young to remember Larry Eilmes when he was a star football player at Rogers High and at Washington State. But others we know do. And they were crushed to learn Eilmes died at age 78 last month. Colton Clark has this obituary. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college sports, the conference will have one baseball team at the college World Series. Stanford pounded out a 10-5 victory over Connecticut on Monday to earn a berth in Omaha. … Oregon State had every chance to overcome Auburn but couldn’t get the big hit it needed. The Beavers lost 4-3 and their season is done. … In basketball news, Jon Wilner dropped the Cougars down a couple spots in his outlook for next season after the transfer portal closed. … In football news, three players have left Washington recently. … Other coaches don’t seem to have much respect for Arizona State’s Herm Edwards.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, with a new basketball coach in place, Weber State had to fill out its staff. It did. By hiring away an assistant from Montana State. … Montana and Montana State have players who earned national preseason football honors.

Preps: Dave Nichols continues his high school sports awards today, highlighting the small school stars Grady Murray and Reece Isaak at Almira/Coulee-Hartline and Deer Park’s Livvy Moore. … Dave also has a prep notebook. … The college exploits of a couple local softball players leads off the S-R’s latest local briefs column.

Seahawks: Rashaad Penny may finally be hitting his stride with the Hawks. When he was most needed. … Three players made big impressions in the minicamp.

Mariners: The M’s could have used a larger payroll to add depth to the roster. It showed again last night as the impotent offense led to a 3-2 loss to visiting Minnesota. …The M’s have another shortstop making his way through the minors, which means they will probably not spend a lot to keep J.P. Crawford in town. … Julio Rodriguez was given the night off.

Sounders: Seattle’s mid-season break is about over. What’s ahead?

Storm: The WNBA is changing. Seattle may have just the player to shine in the future.

NBA: The Warriors moved within a game of another “bought” title.

NHL: It’s easy to figure out what Tampa Bay wants to do. Harder, though, to stop it. The finals begin Wednesday.

