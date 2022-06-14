Man left with life-threatening injuries after downtown Spokane stabbing
UPDATED: Tue., June 14, 2022
A man sustained life-threatening injuries after a stabbing Saturday night in downtown Spokane.
Spokane Police Department Cpl. Nick Briggs, a spokesman for the department, said in a text message officers responded to the stabbing around 8:30 p.m. near Pacific Avenue and State Street.
He said hospital staff described the victim’s condition as life-threatening at the time, but Briggs did not have an update on his condition Tuesday.
Briggs said there was some sort of brief interaction between the suspect – a man – and the victim before the stabbing. Briggs said a knife was used in the stabbing but he could not provide specifics on where the man was stabbed.
Police have not identified a suspect.
