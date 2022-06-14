Police looking for ‘person of interest’ in suspected northwest Spokane sexual assault
UPDATED: Tue., June 14, 2022
Police are searching for a “person of interest” related to a reported sexual assault Tuesday morning in northwest Spokane.
The woman told police that around 7:15 a.m. she was in the area of Wellesley Avenue and Alberta Street when a man armed with a handgun approached her, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. The man directed the victim to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her, the woman said in the release.
Detectives are investigating the incident.
If you have information on the identity or whereabouts of the man, call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident 2022-20100506.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.