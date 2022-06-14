Providence Occupational Medicine opens new clinic in Airway Heights

Providence Occupational Medicine is now open in Airway Heights to serve patients with workplace injuries.

The clinic opened in late May at 11919 W. Sunset Highway, marking the fourth location in the Spokane area, according to a Providence news release.

Occupational medicine is a specialized practice that supports a healthier workforce, promotes wellness among workers and treats work-related injuries, according to Providence.

“A safe, healthy workforce is the critical to the health of our community, which is why Providence continues to open new clinics to treat and prevent workplace injuries,” Thomas Martin, Providence’s occupational medicine program director, said in a statement. “This new location will considerably benefit local workers and their employers.”

The clinic will provide injury treatment and management, including onsite imaging services and access to Providence ExpressCare, industrial rehabilitation, and massage and occupational therapy.

It also offers employer services, such as substance testing, Department of Transportation physicals, fit for duty exams, hearing conservation, and respirator fit testing, among other things.

Providence Occupational Medicine is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.