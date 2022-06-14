Yoke’s buys Montana stores

Spokane Valley-based Yoke’s Foods Inc. has agreed to acquire two grocery stores in Missoula.

Yoke’s Foods is purchasing Missoula Fresh Market stores at 3801 S. Reserve St. and 800 W. Broadway St., the grocer announced in a news release.

Yoke’s will continue current operations at the two locations, but will eventually convert the stores into its Fresh Markets model that includes natural, organic and specialty products, Pier 39 Seafood and scratch bakery.

The acquisition is expected to be complete in late summer or early fall.

Yoke’s Fresh Markets, founded by Marshall and Harriet Yoke in 1946, is an independent, employee-owned regional grocery store chain. It operates 17 stores in Eastern Washington and Idaho, including 10 locations in the Spokane area.

Ford recalls 49K Mustang Mach-Es

Ford has told dealers to temporarily halt deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E over a potential safety defect, a setback for the carmaker as it tries to fortify its position as a leader in electric vehicles.

The automaker is recalling 48,924 Mach-Es from the 2021 and 2022 model years made at Ford’s plant in Cuautitlan, Mexico, a spokesperson for the company said Tuesday.

Ford submitted the recall to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which didn’t immediately respond Tuesday. to a request for comment.

The issue involves the possible overheating of high-voltage battery main contactors, which can cause vehicles to lose power while in motion or fail to start.

The defect is being corrected with a software update that owners can receive over the air or by going to their dealer, Ford said. It added that there are no open investigations with NHTSA.

