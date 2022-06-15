Neon Pizza opening Wednesday at Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Northern Quest Resort & Casino patrons will soon be able to fulfill their cravings for New York-style pizza.

Neon Pizza, a 1980s-themed counter-service eatery serving pizza by the slice, is opening at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Neon Pizza, located near the north-family entrance of Northern Quest Resort & Casino, spans 1,300 square feet with capacity for 50 people.

The restaurant features high-top counters for dining, décor celebrating classic rock music as well as retro pinball and arcade games, including Ms. Pac-Man, Space Invaders and The Simpsons.

“If you’re nostalgic for the days of your youth, there couldn’t be a better place to come and grab a slice of pizza than at Neon,” Sam Askew, executive director of resort operations at Northern Quest Resort & Casino, said in a statement.

“When you step through the retro arcade and lights, you’re going to be transported back through time to the ‘80s, when rock ‘n’ roll, pizza, Ms. Pac-Man and Pop Rocks ruled the world.”

The restaurant features chicken bacon ranch, pepperoni, cheese, supreme and margherita pizzas.

It will also offer rotating daily specials with bacon cheeseburger, Hawaiian and barbecue chicken pizza slices. Neon Pizza will have a selection of vintage candy, including Nerds, Pop Rocks and Tootsie Roll Pops.

Northern Quest is hosting a grand opening celebration Wednesday, starting with a tribal blessing and welcome at 5:45 p.m.

That will be followed by a ceremonial pizza cutting by Spokane native and comedian Michael Winslow, who is best known for his role as Cadet Larvell Jones in the Police Academy movie series.

Spokane-based HDG Architecture designed the restaurant. Lydig Construction Inc., of Spokane Valley, was the project contractor.

Neon Pizza will be open daily from 11 a.m.-3 a.m.