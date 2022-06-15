On the Air
UPDATED: Wed., June 15, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Football, CFL
4:30 p.m.: Montreal at Toronto ESPN2
Golf
11 a.m.: U.S. Open NBC
2 p.m.: U.S. Open USA
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees or Texas at Detroit MLB
7 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle MLB/Root
Basketball, NBA Finals
6 p.m.: Golden State at Boston ABC
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, NBA Finals
5 p.m.: Golden State at Boston 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
