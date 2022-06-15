The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Day 71° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Wed., June 15, 2022

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Football, CFL

4:30 p.m.: Montreal at Toronto ESPN2

Golf

11 a.m.: U.S. Open NBC

2 p.m.: U.S. Open USA

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees or Texas at Detroit MLB

7 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle MLB/Root

Basketball, NBA Finals

6 p.m.: Golden State at Boston ABC

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, NBA Finals

5 p.m.: Golden State at Boston 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.