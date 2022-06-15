Police arrest 22-time convicted felon accused of kidnapping, raping woman in northwest Spokane

Police arrested a 22-time convicted felon suspected of kidnapping and raping a woman Tuesday morning in northwest Spokane.

Daniel J. Magee, 39, was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping, according to a Spokane police news release. He remained in the Spokane County Jail Wednesday night.

A woman told Spokane police she was in the area of Wellesley Avenue and Alberta Street around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday when a man, armed with a handgun, approached her and directed her to a secluded area, then sexually assaulted her, officers said.

The release said Spokane police SWAT officers arrested Magee without incident Wednesday at an apartment in northeast Spokane.

Magee has 22 felony convictions, including unlawful possession of a firearm, three convictions of theft of a firearm, second-degree robbery, five convictions of first- and second-degree burglary, and riot with a deadly weapon, the release said.

Police asked people in the area between Alberta and Maple streets from Wellesley to Francis avenues to check their security camera footage between the hours of 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Contact Crime Call (509) 456-2233 if you have footage.

The investigation continues and police are not looking for other suspects.